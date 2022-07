Horrifying incident: On camera speeding ambulance crashes into a toll plaza in Karnataka | Zee News

An ambulance met an ill-fated accident in Karnataka, it left four people injured. The incident took place at toll plaza near Kundapura Taluk district. More details are awaited.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:29 AM IST

