How 81 People Were Conned Out of Rs 1 Cr in 16 Days by Scammers

| Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

A new type of online bank fraud has developed in the wake of reports of cybercriminals stealing ₹1 crore from 81 Mumbai residents in 16 days utilizing bank KYC and PAN scams. In this fraud, the perpetrator willfully deposits money into your account through a mobile payment application gateway.