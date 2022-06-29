NewsVideos

How Bollywood is reacting to the Udaipur incident?

Bollywood celebrities came forward to voice their opnion on the horrific incident where two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities came forward to voice their opnion on the horrific incident where two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

All Videos

Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
35:59
Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless
Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena and rebel MLAs face-off to happen in few hours
18:30
Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena and rebel MLAs face-off to happen in few hours
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Devendra Fadnavis form a government in Maharashtra?
17:36
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Devendra Fadnavis form a government in Maharashtra?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
4:46
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022

Trending Videos

35:59
Deshhit: 'Game over' for Uddhav Thackeray?D
Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless
18:30
Maharashtra Crisis: Shiv Sena and rebel MLAs face-off to happen in few hours
17:36
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Will Devendra Fadnavis form a government in Maharashtra?
4:46
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022