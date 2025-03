videoDetails

How Muskan convinced Sahil she was his Dead Mother?

| Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Big revelation in Meerut murder case. Muskan's message to Sahil before the murder. Explosive revelation on ZEE NEWS. Muskan used to talk pretending to be Sahil's mother. Used to talk via WhatsApp. ZEE NEWS has the WhatsApp chat of both.