How will Ban on NICB Bank impact its customers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
RBI Imposes Restrictions on NICB: 'I will not leave...' Open challenge to NICB Bank! Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on Mumbai's New India Co-operative Bank regarding banking operations. After this, a long queue of customers formed outside the bank branch to withdraw money from their accounts. Some customers said that the bank is not answering their questions and its customer service helpline and app are also not working.

