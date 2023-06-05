NewsVideos
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat passes through triple train accident site after track restoration

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The first high-speed passenger train — Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express — after the triple train accident, passed through Balasore on Monday morning on restored tracks, officials said.

