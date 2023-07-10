NewsVideos
HP: House collapses in Kalga village amid Shimla rain fury

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Amidst heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a house collapsed in Kalga village of Shimla. Torrential rainfall continued to lash the hill state which led to land sliding, road caving. Normal life has been disrupted in the state. IMD has issued a red alert in Himachal for heavy to very rainfall.

