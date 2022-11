HP: Nawang Tashi Rapten formally becomes monk, joins Dorjidak monastery

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Little Nawang Tashi Rapten formally became a monk and joined Dorjidak monastery on November 28. He is believed to be the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism. Grand welcome ceremony was organised by Buddhists at Panthaghati in Shimla for him. Disciples gathered to take blessings of the boy monk.