Huge Revealation related to ISI in Agra Conversion Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

The most explosive revelation so far in the Agra conversion case! A shocking update has come to light regarding the Agra conversion case. Where a big revelation has been made in the investigation of UP ATS that under the guise of conversion, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI was preparing 'Lady Brigade' sleeper cells in India.