videoDetails

Huge revelation on Chhangur's field agent

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Big revelation on Chhangur's gang. Network of field agents on the lines of sleeper cells. It was built on the lines of ISI's sleeper cells. Hardcore agents used to join the conversion gang. Every field agent gets 30 thousand rupees per month. 2-3 lakh tip for conversion.