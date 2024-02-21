trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723358
Huge Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Intensifies

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
As part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers' protest leads to a significant traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida Chilla Border. The influx of protestors and their vehicles has resulted in congestion, affecting the regular flow of traffic between Delhi and Noida. The situation reflects the determination of the farmers in their ongoing struggle, as the demonstration causes disruptions at this major border point.

'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
Farmers to carry out protest in Delhi with special machines
Farmers to carry out protest in Delhi with special machines

