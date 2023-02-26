NewsVideos
Huma Qureshi Gets Trolled For Looking Fat, Netizens Ask, ‘Is She Pregnant?’

Feb 26, 2023
Actress Huma Qureshi was brutally body-shamed for wearing a blue thigh high saree in which she looked fat. Netizens trolled her and asked if she is pregnant

