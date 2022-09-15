Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Bengaluru. Why?

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating at Haralur Lake Park in Bengaluru on September 14. The fish died due to toxic drainage water flowing into the lake. Three to four tonnes of fish have reportedly died in Haralur Lake Park in the past few days.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating at Haralur Lake Park in Bengaluru on September 14. The fish died due to toxic drainage water flowing into the lake. Three to four tonnes of fish have reportedly died in Haralur Lake Park in the past few days.