Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze near Lisbon, temp crosses 40 degrees in city

Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze raging in a Portuguese municipality near the capital Lisbon on Sunday as high temperatures and strong winds made it harder to put out the flames.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

