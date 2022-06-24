NewsVideos

Hundreds of flights cancelled at Brussels Airlines due to strike

Hundreds of flights were set to be cancelled at Brussels Airlines over three days from June 23 to June 25. The unhappy staff staged a walkout over working conditions. On the back of the post-pandemic tourist rush, air passengers across Europe have already faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
