Hyderabad: Congress will form non-BJP govt under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

In significant remarks pertaining to the party’s Prime Ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on November 01 said that the party will form a non-BJP government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge also attacked the TRS government in Telangana, saying it had extended support to some bills in parliament which were opposed by the opposition parties and it was now talking of ousting the BJP government at the Centre. “Whenever we used to oppose any bill in Parliament, they (TRS) used to support BJP but they still say that they'll bring a non-BJP government. If anybody has to bring non-BJP government, it's us who'll form a non-BJP government under Rahul Gandhi's leadership,” said Kharge.