Hyundai EXTER Takes Center Stage in a Unique Architectural Adventure

| Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

Dinesh Dev Sharma, Technology Editor at Zee Media, and Tarini Mukherji, a renowned architect, recently embarked on an inspiring journey through Delhi, with the Hyundai EXTER SUV as their trusted companion. The experience, captured in a video, now live on YouTube, seamlessly blends history, architecture, and technology while showcasing the Hyundai EXTER in a fresh and engaging way.