Hyundai Venue facelift review: Ready for another run with new clothes?

The Hyundai Venue facelift has made its entry to the showroom floors in a new attire that accentuates its overall appeal. The mid-cycle update also helps the SUV with increased road presence. The brand has tweaked the interior with a fair amount of changes, along with a couple of mechanical updates. The pricing is revised as well. At a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), there are a total of three engine options available - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The compact SUV is on sale with 4 gearbox choices - 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and 5-speed MT. Watch this video to find out if it is really worth your money or not?

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

