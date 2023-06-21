NewsVideos
“I am a fan…” says Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting with PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York City, US on June 21. After the meeting, Elon Musk revealed that he is a fan of PM Modi. He said, “I’m incredibly excited about the future of India.

PM Modi meets Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman in New York City
PM Modi meets Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman in New York City
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport

