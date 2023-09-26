trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667270
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I asked PM about Adani, he responded by disqualifying me from Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh’ Bilaspur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi Government over the Adani issue. He said that when BJP presses the remote button Businessman Gautam Adani gets Bombay Airport, Railways contracts, and infrastructure.“When BJP presses the remote button, Gautam Adani gets the Bomay Airport….Railways contract….Infrastructure…When I asked PM Modi about the relationship between him and Adani, in reply to my question, I was dismissed as Lok Sabha MP,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
play icon1:42
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
play icon7:32
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
How is Khalistan becoming strong in Canada? Anti-India protest flopped
play icon8:51
How is Khalistan becoming strong in Canada? Anti-India protest flopped
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
play icon1:45
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy
play icon1:8
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy

Trending Videos

Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
play icon1:42
Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra land in Delhi for reception
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
play icon7:32
‘‘We want freedom…” Activists from PoK hold massive protest against Pakistan outside UNHRC in Geneva
How is Khalistan becoming strong in Canada? Anti-India protest flopped
play icon8:51
How is Khalistan becoming strong in Canada? Anti-India protest flopped
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
play icon1:45
Watch 10 big revelations in NIA's chargesheet on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arsh Dalla
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy
play icon1:8
Bengaluru Bandh announced over Kaveri Jal Controversy