NewsVideos
videoDetails

“I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile...” Putin threatened Boris, reveals BBC documentary

|Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an "extraordinary" phone call in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The then-prime minister said Mr Putin told him it "would only take a minute". Mr Johnson said the comment was made after he warned the war would be an "utter catastrophe". The claim is made in a BBC documentary on Mr Putin's interactions with world leaders over the years. The Kremlin spokesman said it was a "lie". “I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile...” Putin threatened Boris, reveals BBC documentary

All Videos

Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Asaram convicted in rape case, punishment will be announced today. Latest Hindi News
7:3
Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Asaram convicted in rape case, punishment will be announced today. Latest Hindi News
Budget 2023: President's address at 11 am, economic survey will be presented at 1 pm. Hindi News
7:42
Budget 2023: President's address at 11 am, economic survey will be presented at 1 pm. Hindi News
Forced Conversion: CM Yogi said on forced conversion – playing with Sanatan means playing with humanity
6:0
Forced Conversion: CM Yogi said on forced conversion – playing with Sanatan means playing with humanity
BBC Documentary Row: Russia Supported India On Documentary Controversy, Alleges British Media
2:40
BBC Documentary Row: Russia Supported India On Documentary Controversy, Alleges British Media
People Have High Expectations From This Year's Budget, Know Public Opinion Of Mumbai
5:6
People Have High Expectations From This Year's Budget, Know Public Opinion Of Mumbai

Trending Videos

7:3
Asaram Bapu Rape Case: Asaram convicted in rape case, punishment will be announced today. Latest Hindi News
7:42
Budget 2023: President's address at 11 am, economic survey will be presented at 1 pm. Hindi News
6:0
Forced Conversion: CM Yogi said on forced conversion – playing with Sanatan means playing with humanity
2:40
BBC Documentary Row: Russia Supported India On Documentary Controversy, Alleges British Media
5:6
People Have High Expectations From This Year's Budget, Know Public Opinion Of Mumbai
World videos,