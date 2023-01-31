videoDetails

“I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile...” Putin threatened Boris, reveals BBC documentary

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an "extraordinary" phone call in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The then-prime minister said Mr Putin told him it "would only take a minute". Mr Johnson said the comment was made after he warned the war would be an "utter catastrophe". The claim is made in a BBC documentary on Mr Putin's interactions with world leaders over the years. The Kremlin spokesman said it was a "lie".