"I had to do 100s of Pushups to prepare for the role", listen to the whole conversation

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Watch the exclusive interview with Tamannaah Bhatia on the movie Babli Bouncer as she talks about her experience of shooting the movie.

