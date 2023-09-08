trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659390
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“I hope we have a good G20…” Former Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Former G20 Sherpa of India Montek Singh Ahluwalia wished a good G20 presidency to the nation and said that the country is looking at the right issues.
Follow Us

All Videos

“India is a fantastic host for the world…” OECD’s G20 Sherpa Andreas Schaal
play icon2:39
“India is a fantastic host for the world…” OECD’s G20 Sherpa Andreas Schaal
Italy PM Arrives in India: G20 में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची Girogia Meloni
play icon3:33
Italy PM Arrives in India: G20 में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची Girogia Meloni
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: Breathing stopped in the fourth round of Ghosi by-election! everyone was shocked
play icon3:27
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: Breathing stopped in the fourth round of Ghosi by-election! everyone was shocked
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
play icon1:28
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
play icon3:44
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video

Trending Videos

“India is a fantastic host for the world…” OECD’s G20 Sherpa Andreas Schaal
play icon2:39
“India is a fantastic host for the world…” OECD’s G20 Sherpa Andreas Schaal
Italy PM Arrives in India: G20 में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची Girogia Meloni
play icon3:33
Italy PM Arrives in India: G20 में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची Girogia Meloni
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: Breathing stopped in the fourth round of Ghosi by-election! everyone was shocked
play icon3:27
Ghosi Bypoll 2023 Result: Breathing stopped in the fourth round of Ghosi by-election! everyone was shocked
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
play icon1:28
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video
play icon3:44
G-20 Summit Exclusive Video: Bharat Mandap has been decorated, Zee News has inside video