videoDetails

"I was failing in everything" Kailash Kher recalls the struggles in his journey | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

"I was failing in everything" Kailash Kher recalls the struggles in his journey | Zee News English Singer Kailash Kher recalled his initial struggle. In a recent interview with ANI, Kailash added that before gaining fame as a singer, he has done many other jobs, but failed in all.