“I was in South Africa, but my heart was with you…” PM Modi to Chandrayaan-3 scientists in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 reached ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. He met ISRO Chief S Somanath and the team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said that he was very restless to meet the team after mission’s success as he was in South Africa at that time.
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan
PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
ISRO Chief Somanath explains successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 through visual effects to PM Modi
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming

