ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India's First Match To Be Vs Australia; To Play Pakistan Likely On This Date

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India's First Match To Be Vs Australia; To Play Pakistan Likely On This Date The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will play their first match against Australia, says a report. The game is likely to be played at the MA Chidambaran stadium in Chennai. The first game of the hugely-awaited tournament is reportedly to played between England and New Zealand on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, said the same report in Cricbuzz. The full schedule of the World Cup is expected to be out at end of May or early part of June.