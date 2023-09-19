trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664503
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ICC World Cup 2023: "Indian Team Is Ready To Play And Win Championship" Kapil Dev On Team India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Former Captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket team Kapil Dev, on September 18 spoke about India winning the Asia Cup 2023 for the eighth-time. He also spoke about the upcoming Cricket World Cup scheduled to start from October 05. He said that the Indian squad is very good and is ready to win the World Cup.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorist Uzair Khan killed!
play icon5:19
Terrorist Uzair Khan killed!
New Parliament: To whom did Mallikarjun Kharge tell in the full House – Hey, sit quiet
play icon7:41
New Parliament: To whom did Mallikarjun Kharge tell in the full House – Hey, sit quiet
Major action by Army in Anantnag, 2 terrorists including Uzair Khan killed
play icon1:11
Major action by Army in Anantnag, 2 terrorists including Uzair Khan killed
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
play icon1:19
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
play icon4:53
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments

Trending Videos

Terrorist Uzair Khan killed!
play icon5:19
Terrorist Uzair Khan killed!
New Parliament: To whom did Mallikarjun Kharge tell in the full House – Hey, sit quiet
play icon7:41
New Parliament: To whom did Mallikarjun Kharge tell in the full House – Hey, sit quiet
Major action by Army in Anantnag, 2 terrorists including Uzair Khan killed
play icon1:11
Major action by Army in Anantnag, 2 terrorists including Uzair Khan killed
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
play icon1:19
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
play icon4:53
Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments
sports videos,