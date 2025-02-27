videoDetails

IED bomb deffused in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

| Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Sukma IED Bomb Defuse: In Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, security forces have achieved great success against Naxalites. CRPF and police carried out a joint operation on the Konta-Golapalli route and defused a 5 kg IED bomb. This action is part of the ongoing search operation against Naxalites, in which security forces are continuously recovering IED bombs in Naxal -affected areas. Many attempts of Naxalites are failing due to the activism and vigil of the security forces.