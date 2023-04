videoDetails

IMD anticipates cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR today, rainfall in Western Himalaya region from April 26

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

IMD anticipates cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR today, rainfall in Western Himalaya region from April 26 The national capital and neighbouring areas continued to experience pleasant weather on Tuesday with the prediction of cloudy skies and light rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi-NCR today.