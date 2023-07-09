NewsVideos
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: Monsoon has knocked in India. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in many states of the country. It is raining heavily in Delhi-NCR since morning. Know what is the current situation in this report.

