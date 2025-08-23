videoDetails

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Monsoon rains have picked up pace once again in Rajasthan. Heavy rains have been falling in many districts of the state for the last two days. On Thursday, it rained heavily in about a dozen districts including Jaipur. Today, on Friday, heavy rains are going to fall in 29 districts of the state. The weather department has issued a rain alert in 29 districts of the state (according to the old districts) and has also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rains in 12 districts. If the weather department is to be believed, the pace of rain is going to increase further on Saturday.