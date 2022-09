IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains are expected to lash Bengaluru and various parts of coastal Karnataka until September 9. Watch the video for more...

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains are expected to lash Bengaluru and various parts of coastal Karnataka until September 9. Watch the video for more...