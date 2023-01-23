videoDetails

In a first, scientists detect radio signal sent from 9 billion Light-Years Away from Earth

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

or the first time, a radio signal sent from a galaxy, which is almost 9 billion light-years away from the Earth, has been captured, media reports said on Friday. What is special about this signal is that it has a unique wavelength, which is known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line." It is reportedly emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms. In a first, scientists detect radio signal sent from 9 billion Light-Years Away from Earth