In a horrifying incident a man pushed his wife on the rail tracks in Mumbai | Zee English News

The man who killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Vasai Road railway station was arrested by the Thane Police today. In a horrifying CCTV video that went viral on social media, the man could be seen waking her wife up and dragging her towards the railway tracks. He then threw her in front of the moving Awadh Express train. The incident took place at 4 am on Monday (August 22).

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

