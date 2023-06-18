NewsVideos
videoDetails

In a ‘Humane’ act Indian Army rescues 300 stranded tourists from Sikkim

Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Yet again in a courageous and swift action, Indian Army personnel rescued nearly 300 stranded tourists in Sikkim on June 18. Tourists were stranded at Chungthang, North Sikkim due to inclement weather which lead to landslides and flashfloods. During the rescue operation, Indian Army provided tourists with food, rest place and medical aid. In a special effort, Indian Army personnel were seen rescuing a person who fell into a gorge unconsciously. Earlier on June 16, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army extended assistance to about 3500 tourists who were stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim.

