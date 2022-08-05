In-depth Comparison between the armies of China and Taiwan shows who'll win the battle | Zee English

Taiwan is completely outgunned by China in terms of military power in practically every area, including tanks, artillery, and aircraft. It does, however, have a larger military reserve force that has been trained in case China launches a full-scale invasion.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

