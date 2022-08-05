NewsVideos

In-depth Comparison between the armies of China and Taiwan shows who'll win the battle | Zee English

Taiwan is completely outgunned by China in terms of military power in practically every area, including tanks, artillery, and aircraft. It does, however, have a larger military reserve force that has been trained in case China launches a full-scale invasion.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Taiwan is completely outgunned by China in terms of military power in practically every area, including tanks, artillery, and aircraft. It does, however, have a larger military reserve force that has been trained in case China launches a full-scale invasion.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
12:17
Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
7:4
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
Congress 'Black March' outside parliament house in Delhi
8:21
Congress 'Black March' outside parliament house in Delhi
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
23:16
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes
11:41
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes

Trending Videos

12:17
Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody from Vijay Chowk in Delhi
7:4
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest
8:21
Congress 'Black March' outside parliament house in Delhi
23:16
Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement
11:41
Many MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes