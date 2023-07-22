trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638977
'In Historic Move' US President Joe Biden Chooses Lisa Franchetti As 1st Female To Lead US Navy

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been chosen by US President Joe Biden to be the Navy's top commander, making her the first woman to occupy the position in US Navy history and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
