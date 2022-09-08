In Phulwari Sharif terror module case, NIA raids multiple locations in Bihar

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at multiple locations in Bihar on September 08. The raids are in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case. The raids are underway in several districts including Patna, Darbhanga, Araria, and more.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

