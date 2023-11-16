trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688737
IND vs NZ: Fans Celebrate India's Semi-Final Triumph With Enthusiasm | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Cricket fans on November 15 celebrated team India’s victory in the semi-finals under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. They celebrated by burning crackers, raising the Indian national flag, and chanting India’s name.
