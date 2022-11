IND vs NZ: Team India hits nets ahead of first ODI

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

After a successful campaign in the T-20 bilateral series against the Blackcaps, Men in Blue will be eyeing on 50-over format starting from November 25 as part of their preparation for the 2023 World Cup. Team India hit the nets in Auckland. With the seniors rested, the series will include a large number of young people.