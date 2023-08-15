trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649304
Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Appeals For Peace In Manipur

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 appealed for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of Red Fort. He emphasised that the resolution can only be found through peace.

