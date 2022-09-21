NewsVideos

India and UK need to work and grow together: British High Commissioner to India

Sep 21, 2022
British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis on September 21 attended the India-UK Business Outreach Trade and Investment Alliances programme in Delhi. He said that India and UK needed to work and grow together in the future.He said, “UK having left European Union is an opportunity to write our own rules which can really work well with India as there is political will. PM Modi and UK PM Liz Truss spoke just over a week ago and had a very good conversation. For 2 economies roughly the same size, India will grow fast overtaking UK to become 3rd largest economy by end of the decade, thus both need to work together.”

