India asks Google to stop displaying online betting advertisements

|Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
India has asked Google not to display direct or surrogate ads of betting companies such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway in search results and YouTube, according to media reports.

