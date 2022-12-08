हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
India asks Google to stop displaying online betting advertisements
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
India has asked Google not to display direct or surrogate ads of betting companies such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway in search results and YouTube, according to media reports.
×
All Videos
Dimple Yadav records thumping victory with over 2L Votes beats Yogi’s BJP in Mainpuri
4:19
CM Jai Ram Thakur resigns after BJP's defeat in Himachal
11:47
What are the reasons for the victory of Congress in Himachal?
2:15
Congress state president Pratibha Singh's statement on Himachal's victory
4:12
What did Harish Rawat say on the defeat of Congress in Gujarat?
Trending Videos
Dimple Yadav records thumping victory with over 2L Votes beats Yogi’s BJP in Mainpuri
4:19
CM Jai Ram Thakur resigns after BJP's defeat in Himachal
11:47
What are the reasons for the victory of Congress in Himachal?
2:15
Congress state president Pratibha Singh's statement on Himachal's victory
4:12
What did Harish Rawat say on the defeat of Congress in Gujarat?
business video,