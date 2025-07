videoDetails

India celebrates its 26th Kargil Victory Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

The country is celebrating the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will hoist the tricolor in honor of the martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial and pay tribute to the heroes of Kargil.