NewsVideos

India dropped burden of slavery from its chest: PM Modi on new Naval Ensign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 02 unveiled the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. “Today is a historic day. India dropped the burden of slavery from its chest. Indian Navy has received a new Ensign today. Till now, there was a mark of slavery on the Naval Ensign. Today, Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will wave in the sky,” said the PM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were present at the INS Vikrant Commissioning ceremony.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 02 unveiled the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. “Today is a historic day. India dropped the burden of slavery from its chest. Indian Navy has received a new Ensign today. Till now, there was a mark of slavery on the Naval Ensign. Today, Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will wave in the sky,” said the PM. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were present at the INS Vikrant Commissioning ceremony.

All Videos

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Indian Navy during commissioning of INS Vikrant
PM Modi expresses gratitude to Indian Navy during commissioning of INS Vikrant
Deshhit: Story of INS Vikrant in PM Modi's words
20:24
Deshhit: Story of INS Vikrant in PM Modi's words
Agenda India Ka: The 'psycho killer' who kills sleeping watchmen
28:38
Agenda India Ka: The 'psycho killer' who kills sleeping watchmen
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
6:38
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
WORLD COCONUT DAY: MAGICAL BENEFITS OF WATER LOADED FRUIT
WORLD COCONUT DAY: MAGICAL BENEFITS OF WATER LOADED FRUIT

Trending Videos

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Indian Navy during commissioning of INS Vikrant
20:24
Deshhit: Story of INS Vikrant in PM Modi's words
28:38
Agenda India Ka: The 'psycho killer' who kills sleeping watchmen
6:38
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
WORLD COCONUT DAY: MAGICAL BENEFITS OF WATER LOADED FRUIT