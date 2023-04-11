videoDetails

India finds rare earth elements necessary for aerospace and defence self-reliance | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

India finds rare earth elements necessary for aerospace and defence self-reliance | Zee News English Scientists at a research institute in India's Hyderabad discovered light rare earth elements (REE) in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, about 2,000 km south of national capital New Delhi. All these elements are deemed essential components in the manufacturing of electronic devices, medical technology, clean energy, aerospace, automotive, and defence industries.