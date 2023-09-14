trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662111
India gets its first C-295 Aircraft from Spain; All you need to know about ‘world's most versatile aircraft’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
In a significant boost to the Indian Air Force, India got its first C-295 multi-role aircraft from Spain. Hailed as the ‘world's most versatile aircraft’, the Airbus C-295 will strengthen tactical airlift capabilities of IAF.
