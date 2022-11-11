India has direct stakes in ensuring return of peace, stability to Afghanistan: India at UNSC

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

India reiterated its desire for peace and stability to return to Afghanistan at the UN. “As a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan with strong historical & cultural links, India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship. India has direct stakes in ensuring return of peace & stability to the country,” said Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra at the UN General Assembly Meeting on Afghanistan.