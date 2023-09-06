trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658539
INDIA leaders arrive at Cong chief’s residence to discuss strategy during Parliament special session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
I.N.D.I.A bloc leader arrived at the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence in Delhi to discuss the strategy during Parliament special session starting on September 18.The meeting of the floor leaders can also chalk out a strategy for the upcoming elections in five states as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year.
