India records a growth in year-on-year fuel consumption. What are the numbers?

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India's fuel demand in July rose whereas the consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, saw a downfall in comparison to June. Know the numbers.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India's fuel demand in July rose whereas the consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, saw a downfall in comparison to June. Know the numbers.