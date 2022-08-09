NewsVideos

India records a growth in year-on-year fuel consumption. What are the numbers?

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India's fuel demand in July rose whereas the consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, saw a downfall in comparison to June. Know the numbers.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
